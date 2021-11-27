West Virginia senior Young steps into multiple roles

West Virginia was without both of the will linebackers on the depth chart due to injury so the coaches had to improvise with what was on the roster.

Redshirt junior linebacker Exree Loe was out for the season after requiring surgery and redshirt sophomore linebacker Lance Dixon has been shelved for several weeks with an injury so in order to fill that hole the Mountaineers had to get creative.

Insert redshirt senior Scottie Young. The Arizona transfer had already played five different positions during his time in Morgantown and that versatility was needed once again.

The Mountaineers went to a dime look and that slid Young into the will linebacker position.

“He had to play in the box,” head coach Neal Brown said. “That’s something he’s not used to.”

And that is true to a degree, but West Virginia has made certain calls on the season where linebackers are playing safety and vice versa in order to get carry over with the techniques and coverage adjustments. So, while it might seem as if they’re playing a different position, you’re actually not.

Part of the reason that Young was the selection to fill that role is because of his experience and his knack for finding the football. That makes him a natural fit for a physical linebacker position. It’s similar to what the Mountaineers also have with defensive back Jackie Matthews.

“They find the ball. They have a nose for the football and they tend to have a natural ability to do that which is why we tend to play them in those overhang situations at times,” coordinator Jordan Lesley said. “They can find it.”

It also doesn’t hurt matters that Young is a throwback player of sorts in the sense that he has not only an understanding of what he needs to do but the entire defense. During his time with the Mountaineers Young has played dime will, spear, the high safety spots and as a rover.

It speaks volumes of Young that he is willing to play wherever he is needed without any questions asked. Those are the type of players that the Mountaineers want to build their defense around.

“It is unselfish of him because he has played so many different spots,” he said. “He’s been a quality addition to what we’ve done here.”