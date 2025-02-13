West Virginia sets date for Gold-Blue Spring Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (February 13, 2025) - West Virginia University Football will hold its Gold-Blue Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 5 at 1 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Ticket information and fan activities will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Additional updated information on the Showcase, parking, radio broadcast and streaming telecast also will be released at a later date.

West Virginia football begins its spring drills on Tuesday, Feb. 25 and will conclude its 15 spring practices with the Gold-Blue Spring Showcase on April 5.

Fans can now join the Mountaineers for the 2025 football season at Milan Puskar Stadium.

New season tickets for the 2025 campaign are on sale now. Season tickets are priced at $380, a savings of more than 10% off the single-game price, for the Mountaineers' six home games.

WVU football season ticket holders, from the 2024 season, can renew their season tickets and parking passes for the upcoming season online at WVUGAME.com. Fans also can make their required Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) season ticket per seat contribution online at WVUGAME.com.

The renewal deadline is Tuesday, April 1. Ticket renewal statements will be mailed to current season ticket holders with outstanding balances in February. Premium seating customers cannot renew online and must return the paper form.