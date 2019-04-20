West Virginia still in pursuit of graduate transfer Tucker
To say that Arkansas Little Rock graduate transfer Rayjon Tucker has options would be underselling things this go around with his recruitment.
Tucker, 6-foot-5, is one of the premier graduate transfer options in all of college basketball given his athleticism and ability to score the basketball. He has drawn interest from a large number of schools and is in the midst of taking official visits.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news