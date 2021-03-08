West Virginia has added only one scholarship player since the Mountaineers signed 16 prospects in the 2021 recruiting class in December and that has largely been by design.

That player was Virginia Tech offensive line transfer Doug Nester, a two-year starter for the Hokies with over 1,000 snaps under his belt that is expected to factor into the picture with the Mountaineers immediately.

It is the type of high-level player that the coaches ideally want to find.