West Virginia uncovers hidden gem in DE Mesidor
Jordan Lesley doesn’t have to think too hard to recall the first time he saw Akheem Mesidor.
That's because it made a lasting impact and vaulted him to the top of the recruiting board for the Mountaineers at the defensive line position.
The defensive line coach made the trip down to Mercer for a mega camp and was able to eyeball many talented players at the event. But it was the Canadian import Mesidor that stood out above the rest.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news