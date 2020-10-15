Jordan Lesley doesn’t have to think too hard to recall the first time he saw Akheem Mesidor.

That's because it made a lasting impact and vaulted him to the top of the recruiting board for the Mountaineers at the defensive line position.

The defensive line coach made the trip down to Mercer for a mega camp and was able to eyeball many talented players at the event. But it was the Canadian import Mesidor that stood out above the rest.