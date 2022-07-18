West Virginia entered the month of June with only six commitments but the Mountaineers head into July with 18.

That's a lot of movement over the month as official visits and camp stops become center stage prior to the start of the dead period.

There are still pressing needs to be filled in the group, but overall the Mountaineers did about as well as possible when it came to reeling in not only commitments but ones that were very high on the board for the program.