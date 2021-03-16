West Virginia needed to find a linebacker that would have multiple years remaining in the program and was able to accomplish that with the addition of Penn State transfer Lance Dixon.

And the idea of securing multiple year transfer additions is one that the Mountaineers are all too-familiar with over the past couple seasons to build program depth.

Dixon, 6-foot-2, 221-pounds, played only 12 games with the Nittany Lions but what he lacks in on-the-field experience he makes up for in potential. An athletic specimen, Dixon has the ability to run sideline to sideline and could be a fit for the Mountaineers at several different spots.