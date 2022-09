West Virginia felt like they had controlled the game offensively for much of the first half, but the scoreboard didn’t reflect that trailing 7-6 with 1:01 left in the first half.

The Mountaineers had successfully driven the football on three of their five drives before, but had little to show for it.

The offense had to settle for a pair of short field goals and coughed the ball up on a fumble while it was driving for another potential score.