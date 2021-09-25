West Virginia wants to get better with playing both QBs

West Virginia wants to try to play two quarterbacks.

That was apparent against Virginia Tech, when head coach Neal Brown utilized both. Senior quarterback Jarret Doege started the game and played the vast majority of the snaps at 90-percent, but redshirt freshman Garrett Greene was sprinkled into the equation.

Greene played a total of six snaps in the game and rushed for 28 yards on four carries. He attempted only one pass, but it was more of Greene just attempting to get the ball out after a dropped snap.

The more elusive and quicker footed Greene was used primarily as a change-up against the Hokies to give the defense a different look from what Doege brought to the table with his arm.

It’s not a surprise that the coaches took this route, as Greene displayed he could be an asset against Long Island with his ability to use his feet and give just another thing for opposing defensive coordinators to prepare for when looking at the West Virginia offense.

That should only continue to grow as well as Greene becomes more comfortable with what he is asked to do and expands the package that brings him into the game. Remember, Greene isn’t some type of gimmick that you see with some offenses, this is a player that was recruited as and can certainly play quarterback. Adding that throwing element is something that is going to make things even more challenging as the usage of Greene continues to evolve this season.

"What Garrett has done it allow us to have a different way to attack people. So, I think you’ll definitely see the growth without going into detail what that will be, but there will be growth in it," offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said. "It changes who we are and allows us to be different in a way we need to be in that position. It complements us very well in using a two-quarterback package."

It certainly had it’s positives as West Virginia essentially used Greene as a way to get ahead of the sticks and try to flip field position at times. He was used primarily as the ball carrier or in read plays and was able to pick up a nice chunk of yards on those attempts.

Doege clearly played a role as well and was critical when he came off the bench after two unsuccessful plays had West Virginia in a 3rd and 10 situation and he delivered a perfect ball down the field to Sam James for 30-yards. The Mountaineers would score two plays later.

It wasn’t all positive however, as Doege struggled in the second half, and you could make the argument that with the Mountaineers attempting to shorten the game they could have gone to Greene more. But it is telling where the coaching staff did trust Greene against the Hokies.

Greene was in the game on the final drive for the offense picking up five yards on second down to make it a manageable 3rd and 5 before a penalty knocked the Mountaineers back. Before that play was blown dead, it was again Greene on the field to take what would have been the biggest snap of the game.

"The discussion is we’re doing what some defenses do when they become multiple. As long as we don’t get out of his wheelhouse it allows us to do some things," Parker said.

Granted it never happened but if Brown is going to trust Greene in that situation, you wonder how that will continue to evolve in the future.

“We’re continue to evaluate. There’s a science to it honestly, it’s not easy to sit and go in,” Brown said.

There certainly isn’t a quarterback controversy for the moment, even with Doege making a poor throw that left the game hanging in the balance before a second goal line stop. But there is room for this package to continue to grow and provide a spark for the offense in more ways than one.

And what helps matters is that both quarterbacks like one another and support each other so it makes using both easier than if that wasn't the case.

Who said if you have two quarterbacks you actually have none?

“We’ll get better at playing both of them. He does some things and was really close to getting out on the last drive,” Brown said.