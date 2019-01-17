The introductions are complete, the bios reviewed, the staff partially set. The question has been raised: What constitutes success for new head coach Neal Brown in his first year?

There's a certain love affair of a fan base with a freshly-hired head coach. The saying goes that a coach is at his most popular on the first day of his hire. While that's not always true, it fits for the vast majority. A run instead of a pass, a third down call, a blitz that doesn't quite hit home, and suddenly there are detractors. Brown will surely face aspects of that within his first 12 months on the job.

Right now, it's Almost Heaven.