By the first weekend in June, West Virginia had completed the bulk of the heavy lifting when it came to enrollment in the football program but there's still a few items left.

On the football side, the program has added 18 scholarship players since May with 15 of the original 2019 signees along with Temple transfer wide receiver Sean Ryan, junior college offensive lineman John Hughes and Florida State graduate transfer George Campbell also included in that group.

WVSports.com takes a look at the situations for the remaining players that have yet to arrive and when they will be expected in Morgantown.