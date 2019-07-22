West Virginia already has one commitment on the defensive line in the 2020 recruiting class but the Mountaineers are going to need more.

The program is expected to take anywhere between five to six on the defensive front spread out between the three positions in addition to bandit linebackers.

St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet pass rusher Lanell Carr and Senatobia (Miss.) Northwest Mississippi C.C. nose guard Quay Mays have already committed to the program giving the Mountaineers a versatile pass rusher but the decommitment of Williamstown (N.J.) defensive end Aaron Lewis has left a hole in the class.

WVSports.com breaks down who could be on the board.