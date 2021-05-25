West Virginia last hosted an organized official visit weekend Dec. 13, 2019 ahead of the early signing period for the class of 2020. It featured a number of players already committed to the Mountaineers but overall was one in a series of successful weekends for the coaching staff.

Last season, all of those opportunities were shelved due to the safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with the over a year long dead period set to be lifted June 1 and official visits set to resume in Morgantown that following weekend, we look at how the program has fared on that front.

What has been the success rate of players that West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and staff have had on campus for official visits during his brief tenure?