Why Subscribe to WVSports.com?
WVSports.com is the leader in WVU coverage on both the team and Mountaineers recruiting and now is a great time to give us a try!
Sign up for an annual subscription to WVSports.com and you'll get 25-percent off the cost as well as a $75 eCard to the Adidas store.
And we'll throw in an additional THREE FREE months to WVSports.com, an exclusive to our site with this promotion!
That's means you get a year + three months of West Virginia team and recruiting coverage AND a $75 eCard to the Adidas store at 25-percent off the regular cost just for signing up for an annual subscription to WVSports.com with this deal!
Get WVU coverage, gear and save money in the process!
Promo Code: Adidas
New users can sign up here:
https://westvirginia.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=adidas
Registered accounts sign in, start here:
https://westvirginia.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=adidas
Access to top-notch premium WVU coverage for an entire year and a thriving message board community to discuss all things Mountaineers with fellow fans? What's not to like?
What does a membership to WVSports.com offer? We'll let our current members tell you.
TESTIMONIALS:
CThruU: WVSports.com is the only site I read for news, insight, and analysis of WVU Sports. No one covers recruiting better. No other source provides as deep an understanding of not only what happens on the fields or courts, but also how and why it happens. The regular post game analyses and comprehensive breakdowns of each game are peppered liberally with relevant player and coach quotes, giving readers a much greater appreciation for the game and the sport. Following that up with interactive Q&A threads in the forums goes above what any other site offers. If that isn’t enough, coverage of breaking news on WVU sports is unrivaled (intentional.) You only need one source for all things WVU; this site is it.
superwvufan13: Pay my $99 once a year and get gorged every single day. Not once a year, not once a month, not even once a week, but everyday, all day long. Anyway, once i joined the Blue Lot, I never looked at another mag. What an unbelievable deal. Thanks so much guys !!
mdeer: I read every piece of Mountaineer athletics information I can find. Without a doubt the first place I go to find information is on the blue lot and with Keenan Cummings. There is not a better place in the print or digital space to find the most inside scoop on Mountaineer football and basketball.I can say for certain that the information provided by Keenan is both timely and accurate. If you are not reading the blue lot you are certainly missing out!
Mounty Dan: Checking this site is the first thing I do every morning and the last thing I do every night. Not to mention the dozens of times I check in during the day. Been doing it for over twenty years now so I’ve spent countless thousands of hours here. It is far and away the best place to get Mountaineer info and it’s kind of a sanctuary that allows escape from all the other stuff we have to contend with on a daily basis. These guys do an incredible job keeping us informed. Keno is absolutely relentless!
vidmkr27: I used to be a common run-of-the-mill average Mountaineer fan. I waited till football season, turned on the TV, and watched the Mountaineers play. Every now and then I would read an article in the paper or hear some rumors on the street, but I never did know the true inside information. I always wondered to myself, what is the real scoop on Mountaineer Sports? I don't remember how it happened, but I stumbled on a WVU message board back around 2004. I paid my money for a 1-year subscription to wvsports.com. The information I get there on a daily basis is what makes me feel like an insider and REAL Mountaineer fan. The season is more exciting because I can spend all year preparing for it with information on recruiting, coaching changes, truly anything that you would want to know from behind the scenes. Now, if that isn't enough, add in the fact that this is a 24/7 365 look into all of Mountaineer Sports. Men's and women's basketball, baseball and yes, even wrestling and volleyball information. I can tell you, this has made me truly enjoy each and every day of being a Mountaineer fan. I'll hear a rumor on the street or at the stadium from some uninformed fan and just chuckle and say to myself, 'If they only knew the truth they would be shocked.' There's only one way to be a true gold and blue Mountaineer fan and that is to join wvsports.com. You will never watch and experience WVU Sports the same again.
dedhoops24: WVSports.com & Keenan Cummings...#Period....As a native West Virginian and avid WVU sports fan now living outside of the state, there is no place better to get the up to date and credible content I need and crave. The information provided is always accurate and first rate, the staff writers are well connected and always breaking scoop. Best $9.99 a WVU sports fan can spend a month....
dave: I have probably been a member of this site as long as anyone minus a few folks who have been with Vernon since this was a mere email group. The information here has always been first rare and now more than ever the staff are ahead of the curve. The one thing that has kept my interest here is the clubhouse mentality of this service. It is more than reading and liking stories. We are a weird, fun and mostly functional family with most of the good that comes with it. It is a fun club and a good place for WVU fans.
ParrotheadEER: Look at any of the posters length of time here...and most of us were here long before rivals was here...we are a family, and like family there are a few you won't like, but then there will be so many more you will.
bleedbluegold3: The Blue Lot is not simply a message board , it’s where you come to get the best info available on all things WVU , not only are the writers top notch but the members provide insight as well . Here we laugh together , cry together and even fight a little , but in the end I’m glad to call it family. Come be part of the family .
winwvu: As an out of state Mountaineer fanatic, I've always struggled with keeping up with the day to day news of my favorite team. Long ago, I had the Sunday edition of the Morgantown paper mailed weekly to my house, after that the weekly publication specializing in WVU sports news. With the advent of the internet, I became a daily reader of this site in it's early stages. The daily reading has continued for approximately 20 years to the present day. WVsports.com is the only site one needs to receive all of the breaking news, team updates, and game analysis. The staff continually pumps out interesting information and the quality of writing is top notch. WVsports.com continually strives to get better with new and interesting features. Try it, it won't disappoint.
WVGEEK: I’ve been a long time subscriber to this site. I have utilized it to my benefit in many ways. 1. West Virginia sports news and content. Simply some of the best on-line. 2. Recruiting updates that go further than simply talking about star ratings.3. Discussion on the message boards that range from heated fan debate to comedy. (Sometimes in same post.)Also, the contributors for the site are willing to jump into the discussion with the prescribers. Simply stated, this site has become my one stop shop for all things WVU sports. I don’t go away for very long regardless of the time of the year. My hope is that it will continue to thrive for many moons to come.
Oregonmountie: WVsports, especially the BlueLot is my go to site for the most up to date and behind the scenes information on WVU sports and general athletic overviews. From the in-depth recruiting articles to the player and coaches interviews you have all you need to get you daily Mountaineer fix....then add the lively exchanges on the blue lot amongst the rabid fan base and you couldn’t ask to be better connected. Between Vernon, Keno and the other contributing writers, they always have us covered!! Now just waiting on the next set of recruiting sticky files!!
But what exactly does a subscription to WVSports.com have to offer?
In-depth recruiting coverage and analysis
WVSports.com not only covers recruiting by calling prospects to gauge their interest in the Mountaineers, but our staff gets out in the field to observe the prospects that West Virginia is recruiting in person. Staff members often see hundreds of prospects annually including the majority of the current commitments by attending in person at on-site camps in Morgantown, high school games and exclusive Rivals Camp Series events. On the basketball front, we routinely cover events throughout the state including The Scott Brown Classic in Beckley and the Court XIV Exposure Event, which was action involving West Virginia commitments and prospects. We cover the camps that involve West Virginia prospects better than anyone else in the market.
During the spring and fall, WVSports.com delivers our subscribers on-site video interviews with a number of West Virginia's top targets and current commitments as well as onsite coverage of commitment announcements such as the case of Dante Stills or Amir Richardson. If West Virginia is recruiting them, we've likely seen them in person.
WVSports.com is a staple at all local recruiting events and camps, and always has at least one person on site to provide in-depth recaps, analysis and photos from the day's events at Mountaineer Field.
Want visitor information and who is going to be on campus? WVSports.com provides in-depth breakdowns of what to expect for big recruiting weekends including predictions for commitments as well as constantly updated visit lists so fans know who is scheduled to be on campus and when.
WVSports.com has had exclusive video interviews, coverage and photos of recruits that are interested in the Mountaineers as well as announcement coverage such as in the case of Dravon Henry, Dante Stills, Kwantel Raines or others where members got full access on their commitments and live coverage from the events. Constant information and articles on prospects are also a staple of the coverage at WVSports.com, where members get the latest on the targets that make up West Virginia's recruiting board as well as breaking news on commitments.
The WVSports.com Hotboard is a valuable recruiting tool for those interested in seeing the latest with West Virginia's recruiting. The popular feature lists all of the targets currently on West Virginia's board that are close to a commitment broken down and color coded by position, with all of their information, scholarship offers, pictures and articles, as well as our own individual take on each prospect's recruitment and where the Mountaineers currently stand for their services.
With the partnership with Adidas, WVSports.com members will not only receive what they have become accustomed to with exclusive highlight videos, a comprehensive database and network-wide recruiting updates, but access to even more content with the exclusive camp circuit.
Like information in bunches? Our Musket Blasts feature provides all the latest on West Virginia recruiting coverage in one neat package.
TEAM:
WVSports.com covers the teams like no one else. With articles, video, interviews, pictures and analysis our daily team coverage strives to cover everything West Virginia related. From games, practices, media sessions, pro-days and everything in between, WVSports.com provides on-site, in-depth reaction from what we see and what we hear about what's happening inside the Puskar Center or the Coliseum. If something is happening with the Mountaineers, you can expect us to be covering it
Two on-site reporters provide what they are seeing while at camp or on the field and we also provide our own individual takes on each situation as well as in-depth reaction pieces on how we see things. WVSports.com is one of the unquestioned leaders in reporting timely, accurate information, as well as covering breaking news with the teams.
Our insider notes are a fan favorite, detailing the most important West Virginia information on players, personnel, position changes and anything else that interests those who follow the Mountaineers. We make our own observations, use sources and the coaches/players themselves to put together a notebook of information in one place for fans to get everything they want to read about the Mountaineers. We also break down the numbers after every game and provide the information you want to know in our observations feature for both football and basketball.
WVSports.com also looks at each game and reviews what happened and why it did as part of our Upon Further Review feature. Like the perspective of an opponent? Our popular Behind Enemy Lines article gives West Virginia fans the in-depth insight from opposing team beat writers and how the opposition is looking at the matchup.
We also take it a step further during pre-game coverage, looking at the talent level of both teams prior to the matchup as well as the tale of the tape with numbers and statistics. WVSports.com examines how the units square off against each other as well while providing our input on the stats and items that matter to you.
We also have a partnership with Pro Football Focus to bring you snap counts, grades and advanced statistics in our content items
Miss any of our content throughout the week? No worries, we provide a weekly recap of everything we did in our review of our content to catch you up on anything you could have missed.
The Blue Lot:
One of the crown jewels to membership with WVSports.com is access to our premium message board "The Blue Lot." Interact with West Virginia fans as avid as you on a daily basis and discuss who you believe will be the starting quarterback or which hoops player takes the next step this season. This is where Mountaineers gather to discuss the latest on the recruiting trail, coaching moves, player updates, and anything involving the West Virginia programs.
A long-standing community, the premium message board is a place where West Virginia fans have connected over the years and discussed sports and everything in between with one another and the staff.
WVSports.com staff members are always on hand to address your questions or concerns, as well as providing Blue Lot scoop to members such as breaking commitments, official visit dates, roster movement or which of the new commitments will be arriving when during the winter or summer. Our staff members also regularly interact with our members asking for their input on what they want to see in terms of content and their feelings on certain discussion points within the beat as well as answering weekly question and answer sessions.
We invite you try a premium subscription and dive into our online content and community to find out for yourself what everyone else in the West Virginia market has been talking about. Join the WVSports.com community by clicking here: https://westvirginia.rivals.com/sign_up