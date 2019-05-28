With visits complete, late addition 2019 JUCO WR Wilson weighs his options
El Dorado (Kan.) Butler C.C. wide receiver Darren Wilson has taken official visits to his two finalists and now has a decision date set.
Wilson, 6-foot-3, 200-pounds, first took an official visit to Iowa State May 17 and then took one to West Virginia May 26 in order to compare the two programs. Now he is ready to make a choice on where he will spend his college career.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news