WR Caldwell planning West Virginia official visit this summer
Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern 2023 wide receiver Elijah Caldwell has already been to West Virginia but already has locked in an official visit for a return trip.
Caldwell, 6-foot-1, 191-pounds, has held an offer from the Mountaineers for quite some time and the strength of the relationship with the coaches is a major draw for him.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news