Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti wide receiver Kevin Thomas has a final five and a decision date set.

Thomas, 6-foot-3, 202-pounds, has cut his list down to West Virginia, Michigan State, Texas A&M, Florida and Nebraska with a decision planned for July 31.

“It’s just the relationships I have with the coaches. I’m in constant communication with them and talk to them every week,” he said. “I have a great relationship with them.”