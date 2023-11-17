As a young player facing off against the high level of competition that collegiate football can offer, West Virginia wide receiver Traylon Ray has come a long way in his first year at WVU and has learned to adapt to football at this level.

Coming from a private Christian school in Tallahassee, Florida as an two-time all-state and all-conference selection, the freshman pass catcher has burst onto the scene since seeing significant playing time just 10 games into his career for the Mountaineers.

"In fall camp we had a scrimmage and that was the moment I knew I could play at this level," Ray said. "That's when the confidence started to come out. I've always had confidence but that's when it stuck out to me."

This confidence showed at the start of the season and his role only increased once he moved up the depth chart against TCU on Sept. 30, where Ray has now caught at least one pass across five of West Virginia's last six games. Ray also caught his first career touchdown against Houston, marking a strong season for a first-year player.

Totaling 12 catches for 164 yards and one receiving touchdown on the season thus far took some adjustment for the 6-foot-3 freshman, weighing in with a skinny frame despite 193 pounds in his favor throughout the season.

Since Ray joined the team later into the summer, he believes that it was a challenge to catch up to the physicality level early in his time in Morgantown.

"Definitely [a challenge] physically, taking the blows and taking the shots, that was the hard part about it," Ray said. "At some point you have to let your athleticism take over."

As many of the West Virginia football players say, strength coach Mike Joseph played a huge part for Ray in shaping his body and growing in terms of strength, which has helped him match up with this new level of competition.

"Definitely improved in strength, that’s a major factor and being with Coach Mike, he’s helped me," Ray said. "Sometimes I don’t always like it but he's definitely gotten me in a better position than I was when I first got here."

According to Ray, he didn't expect to be thrust into a starting role so soon and become a major contributor coming into the start of the season, especially since he didn't record any snaps against Penn State in the season opener. However, this opportunity was something he's worked hard for since he's joined the team.

“I wouldn’t say I exactly expected it, but it’s something I definitely worked for. I knew I was coming in a little later than everybody else so I had a little chip on my shoulder,” Ray said. “Playing more than the average freshman is definitely a lot to take on. I’m getting kind of used to it now, so it’s definitely getting a lot easier.”

Even offensive coordinator Chad Scott has been impressed watching Ray grow into the Power Five level this season and to the coaching staff he's frequently shown flashes of his exuberant potential.

"I think he's progressed really well. He had a phenomenal fall camp and then dealt with some injuries, but he's come on and shown us the ball skills he showed in the fall," Scott said. "He always has a next-play mentality and he's never a kid that gets too down. This kid has impressive physical gifts and an impressive mentality as a freshman."

Something else that may help a young football player is having someone in a similar situation by your side, and Ray has benefited from fellow first-year wide receiver Rodney Gallagher III being one of his closest friends and someone who's dealing with a similar situation.

“Honestly, with me and Rodney [Gallagher III], that’s one of my best friends. Him and Jahiem, those are my best friends up here. It’s always competition but it’s healthy competition,” Ray said. “It’s honestly great having somebody like that in my same position so I can compete with them and get better every day. I can learn from Rodney with his footwork and his quickness. I can see what he does and take that from his game and add it to my game.”

Gallagher III has accumulated five catches for 43 yards and ran the football 14 times for 85 more yards, and these two are most likely the future for West Virginia's wide receiver room. However, now Ray said that he has one quality that's helped him catch on quickly and make this jump into a starting spot.

“I’m a pretty smart football player and I can catch onto things pretty good,” Ray said.

As a high IQ multi-sport athlete that participated in football, basketball and baseball in high school,, Ray easily understands his role as a wide receiver and for him it's simple, go up and catch the ball regardless of what happens next.

“That’s just football. You see the ball in the air and you have to go get it. You kind of know you’re going to get hit at that moment, you just go up, catch it and make the play.”

Now, Scott has laid out a plan for Ray to continue to develop and he understands how special this first-year receiver can be if he pairs strength and skill together heading into next season.

"I say he's just an offseason away from being spectacular, but when he develops the strength with his ball skills and his body control, he's going to be really special," Scott said.



