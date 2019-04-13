Washington, 6-foot-4, 215-pounds, was making his second visit in as many months to Morgantown and saw enough to bring to close a recruitment where he had garnered offers from a number of schools including Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State, Kentucky and Purdue to name a few.

West Virginia added a major piece to its 2020 recruiting efforts with the commitment of Bay City (Mi.) Central wide receiver Devell Washington following a visit for the Gold-Blue spring game.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect left highly impressed with his first visit to Morgantown in late February and that only carried over into the following weeks leading into the trip.



“I had a gut feeling about the coaches. I’ve talked to a lot of coaches and you get a gut feeling about certain coaches. I really felt it when I sat down with coach Brown and we just talked about the pros and cons,” he said at the time. “They were around me the whole time.”

Washington was recruited by lead recruiter Al Pogue and wide receivers coach Xavier Dye and is being slotted as an outside receiver that can use his size and speed to create things.

“They like my size, my speed and how physical I am,” he said. “It’s interesting because I love the Big 12 because they all throw the football. Coach Dye is legit. He’s really laid back and he gets to business.”

Overall, Washington becomes the third commitment for the Mountaineers in the 2020 class and represents the second prospect at wide receiver. All three of the commitments to date have come on the offensive side of the ball with Danville (Ky.) Boyle County wide receiver Reese Smith and Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Greene previously selecting the program.

WVSports.com will have more with Washington in the near future.