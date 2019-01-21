WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Tell me about tight ends in the Brown era.

Don’t you think for a second I don’t see what you’re trying to do here but I’m going to go ahead and answer the question on the football side of things instead. During the tenure of Brown at Troy he primarily used the position as a blocker and a target in the red zone. Last season for example, the Trojans threw to either their tight ends or fullbacks a total of nine games with four of those caught for 46 yards.