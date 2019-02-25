WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Could you put a counter of the number of offers extended and the position breakdown of those on the website? Also, how does the number of offers extended to this class compare to past classes at this point of the year?

The biggest thing to remember with this is that while it might not seem like it to those not intimately involved with the recruiting process, the West Virginia coaches are playing catch up. Essentially months of work is being crammed into a small window in order for the coaching staff to identify, evaluate and then offer scholarships to kids. This process starts years in advance at times and right now the coaches are basically spending long nights combing through a lot of tape to find the prospects they want to offer for the 2020 cycle.