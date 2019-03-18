WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

Given the excitement surrounding Garrett Greene's commitment, what is keeping him from being a 5.8-5.9 4-star? Is it more about his measurables or skill?

Greene was rated on initial review a 5.7 three star, that is as high as you can go in the Rivals.com ranking system before being elevated as a four-star. That evaluation process was made off film and in-person reviews from his junior year and before.

Now, after an impressive MVP caliber performance at the Rivals Three Stripe Camp where he was clearly the best quarterback in attendance there is room to jump even further and that's in addition to how he performs in future events.