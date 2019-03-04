WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

Are we going to press next year?

Short answer? It sure seems that way. If you listen to prospects on the recruiting trail, then yes. Each of them have told me that the coaches have informed them that they want to get back to playing the up-tempo full court pressure style that had come to define the program in recent years. The Mountaineers had been without any sort of identity for much of this season and that is one that has led to a lot of success in the past.