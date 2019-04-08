WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What is the height, weight and time in the 40 of Little KC 3?



I included this question because when I read it to my wife she loved it. Our daughter, Isailea Mae, was born April 3 and weighed in at 7 pounds, 12 ounces and 20 inches. As for the 40 time? Let's start crawling first and then we'll get to that point.