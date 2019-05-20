WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





What's your over/under on wins for the football team this season?

This team lost a lot from a year ago, especially on the offensive side, and has some major questions that have yet to be answered in several places. Couple that with a schedule which features 11 power five opponents (Yes, Kansas counts) and six of those on the road and that leads to a tough time projecting just where a team with a first year coach will fall. West Virginia hasn’t even identified its quarterback yet for next year and still has concerns at wide receiver as well as the offensive line on offense, while the defense is undergoing a complete change under the new coaches despite playing well this spring.