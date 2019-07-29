WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





How is Charlie Benton coming along in terms of recovering from the knee injury?

Let me be clear that I have not received any specific updates yet but certainly will ask in fall camp. But absolutely anything I’ve heard on the subject points to Benton returning for fall camp. He didn’t take a single snap in the spring as he recovered from the injury but was listed on the initial fall depth chart, a good sign in regards to his availability.

Still, I think it’s likely he’s going to need some time to shake off the rust and work his way back into the picture after being out of football for the most part for almost an entire year. It’s important to remember as well that even in his one appearance, Benton only saw a total of 14 snaps before injuring his knee.