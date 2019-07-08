WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What is the likelihood that we will have additional football players hit the portal prior to the start of the season?

By laws of averages the answer to this is going to be likely. There are several times that players will leave programs throughout the year and one hot spot is definitely in the fall right before the end of fall camp. That way players that aren’t able to make a dent in the depth chart can transfer somewhere in order to get a head start on their college careers elsewhere. Remember a major chunk of the players in the portal are walk-ons so I think it’s almost a guarantee you’ll see some of those type in there.