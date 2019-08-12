WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

We have 12 committed for the 2020 class. Accounting for blue shirts, is it correct that we can take a total of 23 which leaves 11 open spots?

Yes, West Virginia has a total of 11 slots that they can fill in this class after counting two of those scholarships forward into the 2020 class. Now again, that doesn’t mean that is the only additions they could make as the Mountaineers could always just count more forward the following year but remember each time that is done you’re essentially taking away from the next year’s allotment.

But the clear thing now is that West Virginia has used all 25 of the 2019 scholarships and has taken two of those from the 2020 class effectively bringing the total to 14 current commitments even with two already in the program and going through fall camp.