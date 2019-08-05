WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Which newcomers (that didn't participate in spring ball) should we keep an eye on in fall camp for the chance to make an impact this year?



I’m not picking any of the graduate transfers or possible transfers that will be immediately eligible this fall because that’s too easy. Each of those are going to have a chance to make an early impact because there are needs on the team that must be filled. So for other prospects, I think two that absolutely are going to have every opportunity to compete for time are freshmen cornerbacks Tae Mayo and Nicktroy Fortune. The freshmen step into a situation where there are only three scholarship cornerbacks on the roster so there is going to be a huge chance to step in and get in the rotation.