WVSports.com West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart
WVSports.com provides an updated look at where the West Virginia Mountaineers football program is at when it comes to scholarships at each spot on the team.
Updated 7/24/2022
|Position
|True Freshmen
|Redshirt Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|
QB (4)
|
Nicco Marchiol
|
Will Crowder
|
Garrett Greene^
|
JT Daniels
|
|
RB (3)
|
|
Jaylen Anderson
|
Tony Mathis
Justin Johnson
|
|
|
S-Back (0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
WR (9)
|
Jarel Williams
|
Preston Fox
|
Kaden Prather
Jeremiah Aaron
Reese Smith^
Graeson Malashevich
|
Bryce Wheaton
Sam James
Cortez Braham
|
|
TE (7)
|
De'Carlo Donaldson
Will Dixon
|
Treylan Davis
Victor Wikstrom
|
|
Mike O'Laughlin^
|
Brian Polendey
|
OL (14)
|
Maurice Hamilton
Charlie Katarincic
Sully Weidman
Landen Livingston
|
Tomas Rimac
Jordan White
Chris Mayo
|
Zach Frazier
Wyatt Milum
Brandon Yates
Ja'Quay Hubbard
Donavan Beaver
|
James Gmiter
Doug Nester
|
|
DE (9)
|
Asani Redwood
|
Zeiqui Lawton
Brayden Dudley
Hammond Russell
|
Sean Martin^
Taurus Simmons^
|
|
Dante Stills
Taijh Alston
|
DT (4)
|
|
|
Mike Lockhart
Jalen Thornton
Edward Vesterinen
|
Jordan Jefferson^
|
|
LB/BANDIT (9)
|
Travious Lathan
Raleigh Collins
|
Jairo Faverus
|
Lance Dixon
Jared Bartlett
Tirek Austin-Cave
Lanell Carr^
|
Lee Kpogba
|
Exree Loe
|
S/SPEAR (10)
|
Christion Stokes
|
Caleb Coleman
Davis Mallinger
|
Aubrey Burks
Saint McLeod
Hershey McLaurin
Jaylon Shelton
|
Marcis Floyd
Malachi Ruffin
|
Jasir Cox
|
CB (7)
|
Jacolby Spells
Mumu Bin-Wahad
Tyrin Woodby
|
Andrew Wilson-Lamp
|
|
|
Charles Woods
Rashad Ajayi
Wes McCormick
|
K/LS (5)
|
Oliver Straw
|
|
Austin Brinkman^
Kolton McGhee
|
Casey Legg
|
Parker Grothaus
|
Class Total:
|
18
|
15
|
27
|
11
|
10
|
Grant Total:
|
81/85
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan
•Like us on Facebook