WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





If the NCAA makes the season a “Free Season similar to football, how might that affect roster management for 2021? Would Oscar and Derek still move on? What about Gabe and Taz?

If the NCAA decides to go this route I don’t think it will cause nearly as many ‘headaches,’ as it will eventually on the football side. Basketball already essentially operates on a year-to-year basis with 13 scholarships available and a lot of roster juggling ongoing already so this wouldn’t be a major adjustment. If they take the same path of allowing seniors to return without penalty, West Virginia would basically fill some holes without needing to recruit players to those positions. That is especially true in the front court with Gabe Osabuohien having the ability to return.