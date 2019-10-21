WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

Will it get worse before it gets better?

I think that’s a fair statement at least for the immediate future. West Virginia has a gauntlet of an October schedule with four teams that are likely all going to be ranked in short order and likely the top four teams competing for the Big 12 title. That would be challenging if the Mountaineers were considered one of the top teams in the league, but much more so when you consider that this is a young team that has a lot of holes right now. The key is going to be whether this team is able to continue to show improvement moving forward and really look to get better each week. The schedule undoubtedly opens up once we get to November and there is a chance that this team can make a run to get a few more wins and perhaps even bowl eligibility.