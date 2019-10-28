WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

Why has it been so long since a new commitment?

You’re not going to want to hear this but it really is more of a product of the schedule than anything else. Recruiting always takes a back seat once the season begins and that is especially true when the coaches elect not to host in-season official visits as has been the case with this group to date. West Virginia currently has 12 commitments in the class and given the blueshirts used last year they have space to add around nine or ten more to the mix by the time it’s all said and done.