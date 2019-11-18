WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Will we take 2 QBs in this class?

It’s a good question but with limited scholarships I think it’s going to have to be right guy if they do. The Mountaineers already have three scholarship options on the roster and will be welcoming freshman Garrett Greene in January to the mix. That’s four quarterbacks with the classes staggered from senior, junior, sophomore to freshman so if you’re able to keep each of those in the program it seems likely that the scholarship could be used elsewhere to address more pressing needs on the roster.