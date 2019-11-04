WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

How does Brown handle Doege’s reps if he plays against TT?

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has made it clear that redshirt junior Austin Kendall is the starter, but if he continues to struggle it’s only natural to wonder when and where could Bowling Green transfer Jarret Doege get his opportunity. With four regular season games left, the window is now opening where you could see Doege on the field without the fear of losing his redshirt given the new rules allowing players to appear in up to four games and maintain it.

But if the Mountaineers are holding out for a potential bowl game, that would mean that Doege would not be eligible to play in it with the possibility of five games remaining. I think there’s always a chance that Doege could see the field but it’s more likely that would be reserved for the final regular three games of the year than over the next four.