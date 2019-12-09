WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





With the lack of a bowl game, how will the staff use the time that would otherwise have gone to game prep?

To be quite truthful, pretty much the exact same thing they’d be doing if they had made a bowl game for now. With the early signing period now in place, those two weeks before it opens Dec. 18-20, are critical to get on the road through the week and lock down both the players currently committed in the class as well as the ones you want to add to it. Coaches are on the road for the duration of the week with in-home and school visits to see prospects and then return to campus to host practices during the weekend as well as even more importantly official visitors. Essentially, the one downside of not qualifying for a bowl is that you won’t have the bowl practices to show the recruits but it does allow you more time to fully focus on putting together the 2020 class at large.