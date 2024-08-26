PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
WVSports.com: West Virginia Q&A Mailbag

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.


How do the coaches feel Garrett is doing on accuracy of intermediate passes.

Greene has certainly made improvements in the realms of both his accuracy as well as his touch on throws. It’s something that the coaching staff made a point of emphasis on during the off-season and that started with putting together a plan both here and with his own personal quarterback trainer David Morris from Quarterback Country in Mobile. Those two groups worked in unison with Greene to help him address his feet, body position and consistency in order to make that leap from completing just 53-percent of his passes last season. Quarterbacks coach Tyler Allen has said that he has certainly made jumps and when charting the completion percentage in fall camp this year over last year, the numbers were significantly improved. This was the primary focus for Greene this off-season and it would be a surprise if there weren’t leaps here.

Do they have an updated prognosis on Corey McIntyre? Will he possibly be back for a few games later in the year?

The coaching staff has said that there is a possibility that McIntyre could return at some point later in the season, but I think all of that will depend on how he continues to recover and where the defensive line is at. McIntyre made a lot of waves early in the spring and seemed poised to have a breakout campaign with the second team, but his injury is definitely going to cost him a major chunk, if not the entire season.

Is Jarel Williams actually making any kind of improvement this year?

Williams is a depth piece for the Mountaineers, but a key one in the sense that he understands all three wide receiver positions and can play at any of them if called upon. He does have the trust of wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall and could be inserted into a game if he is needed, but right now he is more of a piece to the puzzle which has really bought into his role on this team.

Has anyone taught him or is CJ applying running less upright? Getting lower and behind his pads?

It’s definitely been a focus and something that Donaldson had to learn over time considering his unique background. And now just getting lower either as it spanned to eye discipline, understanding when to cut and even how to take a hit at the position. Donaldson had to learn how to better protect himself at the position, but offensive coordinator Chad Scott has been key in his development at the position.

How will the change in scheme impact our LB room? I am guessing we are starting Latham and Trotter…and I feel really great about them in run defense…how are they looking in coverage?

West Virginia used the same defense last year and is moving more toward box linebackers with both their size and responsibilities compared to what was done in the past. Both Lathan and Trotter move well for their size and I think those two shouldn’t have any issues there in that role with what they’re asked to do.

Who is looking at TE2? Will we run any more 2TE sets?

To answer your second question first, yes. West Virginia is going to utilize two-tight end sets and if the fall camp is any indication they will be a regular part of what his team wants to do. As for who will play there, the leading candidate is none other than Treylan Davis but behind him there are others that could see the field such as Gregory Genross or even true freshman Jack Sammarco. Still, Davis has the trust of the coaches and is a strong blocker who has shown the ability to catch the football at times.

