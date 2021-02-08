WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

Will West Virginia Football have a coach or GA Just for Portal Recruiting?

I do think this is the wave of the future because with the way things currently are you’re going to see more and more teams dedicate scholarships every class to the transfer portal. West Virginia was ahead of the curve this year, holding back six scholarships for transfers, one of which they’ve already filled. That is going to be even more commonplace moving forward as teams look to address immediate needs by going into the transfer portal. That is especially true given the one-time NCAA transfer rule which would give players immediate eligibility for transferring the first time.