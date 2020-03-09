WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Do you think Neal will change the recruiting schedule to get more official visitors in? Or the same plan as last year?

Asked about this and right now the plan is going to be like what you saw a season ago. I do think you could possibly see a spring official visit if the right situation emerges, but the bulk is going to come in the summer and then again in the fall. The main reason for that is that this staff likes to get kids on campus multiple times and build a relationship over time. That lends itself to those visits occurring later in the process when there is already a connection established. This doesn’t mean you won’t see a few between now and then but that is how this coaching staff would ideally like to operate.