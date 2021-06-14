WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

Probably too early, but any thoughts on how the large OVs and camps impact potential transfers later in their careers?

Anything that helps build and foster a family environment and tight knit community is a good thing but ultimately that isn’t going to stop anybody from transferring if they want to do it. You try to engage your players and make them feel at home as much as possible but with all the different avenues now available for guys to pack up and leave with little repercussion it makes it a difficult task.