Over/under 4 on # of commits in June after visits are over?

Well at this stage of the game, it's going to be quite an upset if they don't hit the over. This is a little unfair because you asked this question before the weekend so I'll give you my honest thoughts that I had coming into things before we knew there were three commitments from the first weekend already.

I’ve been talking to people about this and truthfully it’s hard to get a real gauge on how this stuff could unfold with how different this cycle is compared to any other. We’ve never had a situation where kids haven’t been able to visit anywhere for over a year and then visits just completely open up the way that they have for this month-long period. Could I see that many? Absolutely, in fact I think if it plays out the way I think, and remember I think is the keywords there, they’ll definitely hit that number.