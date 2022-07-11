WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

How are the coaches handling the shifting of conferences as it pertains to recruiting pitches? Is it something that HS recruits are really concerned about?

Right now there is just so much uncertainty across the entire college football landscape outside of being a member of the Sec or Big 10 that it is impossible to know what will happen. But the good news here is that often high school students aren’t necessarily focused on the big picture and what will happen five to ten years down the road, instead what is unfolding in real time.