Is 10-2 reaching this year for 2021 WVU football team? is WVU experienced enough to take that kind of a massive leap?

It’s certainly out of my comfort zone. I’m not suggesting it couldn’t happen, because there are surprise teams every year that emerge in college football, but I think if the Mountaineers hit eight wins it would be a good year for the program. I do believe that the Big 12 has two clear cut teams at the top in Oklahoma by a wide margin then Iowa State, but the rest of the league has plenty of questions.