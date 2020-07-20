WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Mandatory work outs for football began, the 13th? Any idea what the schedule is for that? Press conference with Coach Brown scheduled anytime soon?

The workouts are basically what would occur during the summer in a normal year and won’t be something that we will have access to cover. It will be eight-hours per week and be the first required portion of the long off-season. That will include weight training, conditioning and film review, but that last portion cannot exceed two-hours per week. There won’t be any formalized football activities during this period but the coaches will have access to the players for the first time.