WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





What is the tally on uniform combinations chosen by the recruits for their photo shoots? Which combo is the most popular?

I like fun questions and this one is packed full of it. Truthfully, it’s an individual recruit decision and I think I’ve seen just about every combination over the course of the month. But the one that seems to pop up the most especially when it comes to official visitors are the all-white jerseys.