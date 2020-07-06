WVSports - WVSports.com: West Virginia Q&A Mailbag: 7-6

WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





I’m sure you can answer this without asking Coach Brown, but is the 8-hour virtual instruction mandatory? Or is it voluntary just like the workouts?

Nothing is mandatory until the players can start working with the coaches July 13. That is when the eight-hour week begins and will consist of weight training, conditioning and film review per week (not more than two hours of film review per week). From there, things will move to the 20-hour weeks from July 24-Aug. 6 which will be up to eight hours per week of weight training and conditioning, up to six hours per week of walkthroughs where a football can be used and up to six hours per week for meetings. From that point on, fall camp would begin Aug. 7 and things would proceed as normal.