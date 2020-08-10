WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





If you were tapped as the Big 12 Commish (which would be an obvious upgrade), what format would you use for the 2020 schedule? 9 + 1, 9 + 2, other?

My approach would be the 9+1. I think you can better control how each individual conference handles and responds to the virus which makes those games a safer alternative than out of conference matchups. Then each team could play one out-of-conference game at home from a team that has been approved by the appropriate medical personnel prior to the meeting.