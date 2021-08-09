WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

What changes/improvements must be made to improve our red zone offense? What changes are we likely to see there to be more effective?

West Virginia made massive strides from year one to year two under head coach Neal Brown in that department jumping from scoring in the red zone on 74-percent in 2019 to 88-percent in 2020.

That number is even more impressive when you consider that the Mountaineers were in the red zone more in 2020 (41-34) and the touchdown percentage was much greater. In 2019, West Virginia only scored touchdowns on 16 of those 34 trips or 47-percent, while that total was 25 of 41 trips in 2020 or at 61-percent.