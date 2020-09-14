WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

With Doege being the Starter and Kendall as the backup, on a scale 1-10, 10 being the highest what would you rate the chances of Greene seeing the field in a blowout?

Under a normal situation, this would be an ideal candidate for a redshirt season, but this has been anything but normal. Due to the NCAA blanket eligibility waiver, players can suit up this fall without any concerns over losing a year regardless how much they see the field this fall.