West Virginia has added former New Hampshire defensive back Alonzo Addae.

Addae, 5-foot-11, 180-pounds, spent three season with the Wildcats one as a redshirt in the 2016 class. Last season he finished with 25 tackles and had 36 the year before. He had a total of 12 pass breakups during those two years and earned four starts.

The FCS cornerback appeared in 24 games for the Wildcats over his two seasons on the field and was slated to be one of the leaders at the position this fall. That experience is valuable considering that West Virginia needs exactly that.

According to a WVU release, Addae has enrolled in classes at West Virginia and will have one year remaining after sitting out this coming fall.